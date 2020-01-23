SENIOR BOOK CLUB!- Do you enjoy reading and love socializing? Our new Senior Book club is for you! Beginning Tuesday, March 10, our new Senior Book club will be meeting once per month. Gain new perspectives, meet new friends and improve/maintain your communication skills! Call to sign up- 218-262-4166.
SENIORS THRIVING ON THE IRON RANGE! The Tourist Center Seniors in conjunction with Fairview Range are helping seniors THRIVE! Our next workshop is Tuesday, Feb. 4, from noon to 1:30 p.m.. The topic will be Physical Health & Chronic Disease. No registration is necessary, and all workshops are FREE! For more information call 218-262-4166.
Thursday, Jan. 23:
Dime bingo noon to 3 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24:
MHSRC Defensive driving class 1 to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25:
Live Inspired workshop 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 27:
Bone Builders exercise class and coffee 10 a.m.
Monday Bridge Club noon to 3 p.m.
Cribbage 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29:
Bone Builders exercise class and coffee 10 a.m.
Mahjong Chinese Tile game 1 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30:
Dime bingo noon to 3 p.m.
Tourist Center seniors board meeting 3 to 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.