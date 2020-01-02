SENIORS THRIVING ON THE IRON RANGE! the Tourist Center Senior Citizens is committed to helping our community of seniors THRIVE! Join us for a series of 7 informational workshops called, “Seniors Thriving on Minnesota’s Iron Range.” This unique series of workshops will take place the first Tuesday of each month in conjunction with Fairview Range. Our next workshop is this Tuesday, January 7th and the topic will be Senior Living Options & Nursing Homes. Don’t miss the opportunity to get educated on this important topic for Seniors. No registration is necessary, and all workshops are FREE!
For more information- contact the Tourist Center Senior Citizens at 218-262-4166 or email: Hibbingtouristseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Consider yourself technologically challenged? We can help with your cell phone, I-pad or laptop computer.
Our next Technology Lab will be held in January at the Tourist Center Senior Citizens- 1202 E. Howard St. Bring your cell phone, I-pad or any mobile device for assistance from our Tech Specialist- Juliana Erickson. Call ahead to reserve your 20 minute time block. 218-262-4166.
Get Healthy & have fun with our RSVP Bone Bone Builders class! Bone Builders is a group exercise training program that was created for adults that are interested in preventing and reducing osteoporosis. Classes are each Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at 1202 E. Howard Street. Please call 218-262-4166 to inquire. Space is limited.
Join us for Old World Cooking & Baking- We make & sell pasties, sarmas and poticas. If you are interested in learning how to create any of these tasty, delightful treats- please call ahead to secure a spot to cook/bake with us!
This is a fun & social outing for anyone involved! Sign up at 218-262-4166.
Defensive Driving Classes- our center serves as the home for Retired Highway Patrolman Mike Flatley’s defensive driving classes. We offer both the initial 8 hour course, as well as the 4 hour refresher courses. The next open refresher class will be held Friday, January 31 from 9a-1p. The next Initial 8 hour class is coming up Tuesday and Wednesday ,Feb. 12 and 13 from 5-9 p.m. Call for more information or to register at 218-262-4166.
Defensive Driving Class through MHSRC- We also host Defensive Driving classes through the Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center out of St. Cloud. The next scheduled class is a 4 hour refresher, Friday, Jan. 24, from 1-5 p.m. Call to register- 1-888-234-1294.
Monday Bridge Club- Our new Bridge club meets every Monday from 12-3 p.m. If you are looking for a new Bridge group, we have openings. Both new and experienced Bridge players are welcome! Call ahead to reserve your spot- 218-262-4166.
Get In Shape & LAUGH! — Twice a week, we offer the RSVP Bone Builders exercise class. This is a group exercise class that was created for adults that are interested in reducing or preventing osteoporosis. The group has coffee and conversation right after! A great way to start your Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Call ahead. Space is limited.
Socialization through Games and more Games! Looking to get out and socialize? Our center offers all of the following games and activities for seniors: Bridge, Cribbage, Dime Bingo, and Mahjong- Both new players and seasoned players are always welcome! Stop by the center to pick up a schedule for details call 218-262-4166.
Support Us! Please be generous and support us by – becoming a member for only $12 for 2020! That’s only $1 per month! We can also use volunteers in various areas! Please call 218-262-4166 for more info.
Our events this week
Thursday, Jan. 2:
Dime bingo noon to 3 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 6:
Bone Builders exercise class and coffee 10 a.m.
Monday Bridge Club noon to 3 p.m.
Cribbage 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Seniors Thriving Workshop: “Senior Living Options & Nursing Homes,” noon to 1:30 p.m.. Event is free and open to all.
Wednesday, Jan. 8:
Bone Builders exercise class abd coffee 10 a.m.
Mahjong Chinese Tile game 1 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9:
Dime bingo noon to 3 p.m.
