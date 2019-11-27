Thursday, Nov. 28:
We are closed. Happy Thanksgiving
Saturday, Nov. 30
Small Business Saturday. We are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 2:
Bone Builders exercise class and coffee 10 a.m.
Monday Bridge Club noon to 3 p.m.
Cribbage 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday Dec. 3:
Senior workshop at noon
Wednesday, Dec. 4:
Bone Builders exercise class and coffee 10 a.m.
Mahjong 1 p.m.
Thursday, Dec.5:
Dime bingo noon to 3 p.m.
