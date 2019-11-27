Thursday, Nov. 28:

We are closed. Happy Thanksgiving

Saturday, Nov. 30

Small Business Saturday. We are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2:

Bone Builders exercise class and coffee 10 a.m.

Monday Bridge Club noon to 3 p.m.

Cribbage 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday Dec. 3:

Senior workshop at noon

Wednesday, Dec. 4:

Bone Builders exercise class and coffee 10 a.m.

Mahjong 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec.5:

Dime bingo noon to 3 p.m.

