The Hibbing Tourist Center Senior Citizens is a non-profit- 501(c)3, tax exempt Senior Citizens Center, and the main Tourist Center in Hibbing. Our mission is to provide socialization and community service opportunities for Seniors, and provide tourist information for visitors. Please be generous and support us by – becoming a member for only $12 for 2020! That’s only $1 per month! We can also use volunteers in various areas! Please call 218-262-4166 for more info.
Winter Wonderland Crafter & Vendor Show- Join us this Saturday, February 29 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. for a wonderful shopping and social experience- at the Hibbing Tourist Senior Center- 1202 E. Howard Street in Hibbing. Stop by and check out our amazing vendors and crafters from all over the Iron Range! Free coffee and treats!
Recently widowed, divorced? Need to get out More? The Tourist Center Senior Citizens is proud to announce our new Single Seniors Social Club! This is a social group for single seniors on the Iron Range. The club’s primary goal is to foster friendships and provide an ongoing stream of rewarding social and physical activities for single seniors! Mark your calendars for our first meeting on Tuesday, April 21, at 6 p.m. at 1202 E. Howard St. The club will meet once per month planning dinners, movies, and other fun activities. Please let us know you are interested at 218-262-4166.
SENIORS THRIVING ON THE IRON RANGE! The Tourist Center Seniors in conjunction with Fairview Range are helping seniors THRIVE! Our next workshop is this Tuesday, April 7, from noon to 1 p.m. The topic will be Health Care Costs & Medicare Coverage. No registration is necessary, and all workshops are FREE! For more information- call 218-262-4166.
Need Help with Your Cell Phone or Computer? Our Tech Specialist- Juliana Erickson can help. Our next Technology Lab will be held Monday, April 13, from noon to 2 p.m. Bring your cell phone, I-pad or any mobile device for assistance. Call to sign up 218-262-4166.
Exercise & Have Fun! with our Bone Bone Builders class -Bone Builders helps seniors with prevention & improvement of Osteoporosis. Bone Builders classes are each Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Please call 218-262- 4166 to inquire.
Don’t miss Senior Yoga! Beginning this week- Senior Yoga with Siyanda Elizabeth! Beginning Tuesday, March 10 at 1 p.m.- Bring your mat! Senior Yoga helps seniors renew, relax and refresh! Space is limited! Please call 218-262-4166 to inquire.
Join us for Old World Cooking & Baking: We make & sell pasties, sarmas and poticas. If you are interested in learning how to create any of these tasty, delightful treats- please call ahead to secure a spot to cook/bake with us. This is a fun and social outing for anyone involved. Sign up at 218-262-4166.
Defensive Driving Classes: Our center serves as the home for Retired Highway Patrolman Mike Flatley’s defensive driving classes. We offer both the initial 8-hour course, as well as the 4-hour refresher courses. The next open 4 hour- refresher class will be held Friday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The next Initial 8-hour class is being set up.- call to be placed on the interested list or to register at 218-262-4166.
Defensive Driving Class through MHSRC- We also host Defensive Driving classes through the Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center out of St. Cloud. The next scheduled class is a 4 hour refresher, March 20 from 1 to 5 p.m. Call to register- 1-888-234-1294.
Monday Bridge Club- Our new Bridge club meets every Monday from noon to 3 p.m.. If you are looking for a new Bridge group, we have openings. Both new and experienced Bridge players are welcome! Call ahead to reserve your spot- 218-262-4166.
Socialization through Games and more Games! Looking to get out and socialize? Our center offers all of the following games and activities for seniors: Bridge, Cards, Cribbage, Dime Bingo, and Mahjong- Both new players and seasoned players are always welcome! Stop by the center to pick up a schedule for details call 218-262-4166.Our events this week
Thursday, March 5:
Dime bingo noon to 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 7:
Winter wonderland craft/vendor show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, March 9:
Bone Builders exercise class and coffee 10 a.m.
Monday Bridge Club noon to 3 p.m.
Cribbage 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10:
Senior yoga 1 p.m.
Wednesday, March 11:
Bone Builders exercise class and coffee 10 a.m.
Mahjong Chinese Tile game 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 12:
Dime bingo noon to 3 p.m.
