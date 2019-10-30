HIBBING — The Tourist Center Senior Citizens Inc is seeking new board member(s) for 2020. We are specifically looking for someone who is passionate in helping our local seniors thrive, as well as support and grow our Tourist Center & Hull Rust Mine View operations. Other responsibilities include: attending one meeting per month and willingness to serve a 2 year term, This is a working and active board seeking members who are also willing to aid in much needed areas such as- volunteering, assisting with the tourist center or mine view operations, and participating in fundraising activities if needed. Prior experience on a non-profit board is preferred, but not necessary. If interested, please email hibbingtouristseniorcenter@gmail.com or call 218-262-4166. Final board selections will be made in December 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.