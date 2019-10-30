HIBBING — The Tourist Center Senior Citizens Inc is seeking new board member(s) for 2020. We are specifically looking for someone who is passionate in helping our local seniors thrive, as well as support and grow our Tourist Center & Hull Rust Mine View operations. Other responsibilities include: attending one meeting per month and willingness to serve a 2 year term, This is a working and active board seeking members who are also willing to aid in much needed areas such as- volunteering, assisting with the tourist center or mine view operations, and participating in fundraising activities if needed. Prior experience on a non-profit board is preferred, but not necessary. If interested, please email hibbingtouristseniorcenter@gmail.com or call 218-262-4166. Final board selections will be made in December 2019.

