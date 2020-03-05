Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 0F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
The Winter Wonderland Crafter and Vendor show listed in the Hibbing Tourist Center Senior Citizens weekly schedule for Saturday, March 5, has already taken place. The show was on February 29. We apologize for the error.
