“As the rain is coming down I am sitting watching it out my window. I think about all the good times I had playing in the sprinkling rain. As it starts to stop I see how the rain makes everything beautiful. So maybe at this time we all need to just listen to the secrets the rain is telling us and enjoy the calm after the storm. So always look for the rainbow at the end of the storm. Stay safe.”
