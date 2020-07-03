“Why do we all celebrate the 4th of July? That it is called Independence Day, we all have freedom, and we may think of it as the right to do as we please, or is it the right to do the right thing for our country. Remember, freedom was not given to all of us freely. Many lives were lost for us to be free so thank all our soldiers for this day. Stay safe.”
