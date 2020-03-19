The Hibbing Community Senior Citizen Center is located at the Hibbing Memorial Building, 400 E. 23rd St. Our phone number is 218-263-5770.
The Memorial Buildling is closed due to the coronavirus. The Community Sr. Citizens Center is closed until further notice
We have a Facebook page now, so look us up at “Senior Citizen Center Memorial Building” to look for events happening at the Memorial Building Senior Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.