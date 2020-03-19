The Hibbing Community Senior Citizen Center is located at the Hibbing Memorial Building, 400 E. 23rd St. Our phone number is 218-263-5770.

The Memorial Buildling is closed due to the coronavirus. The Community Sr. Citizens Center is closed until further notice

We have a Facebook page now, so look us up at “Senior Citizen Center Memorial Building” to look for events happening at the Memorial Building Senior Center.

