Activities for the week of Dec. 2-6

Monday — All crafters are welcome to join us from 9:30 a.m. to noon

There are cards and pool in the morning, and our new game called Nickels at 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday — pool in the morning, Core Balance Exercise at 10 a.m.

Wednesday — pool in the morning.

Ladies Day is Dec. 4 at 1 p.m.

Thursday — The View and Core Balance Exercise at 10 a.m.

Board meeting at noon on Dec. 2

