Activities for the week of Dec. 2-6
Monday — All crafters are welcome to join us from 9:30 a.m. to noon
There are cards and pool in the morning, and our new game called Nickels at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday — pool in the morning, Core Balance Exercise at 10 a.m.
Wednesday — pool in the morning.
Ladies Day is Dec. 4 at 1 p.m.
Thursday — The View and Core Balance Exercise at 10 a.m.
Board meeting at noon on Dec. 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.