The Hibbing Community Senior Citizen Center is located at the Memorial Building, 400 E. 23rd St. Our number at the Memorial Building is 218-263-5770.
Activities for the week of Nov. 4-9
Monday — All crafters are welcome to join us from 9:30 a.m. to noon
There are cards and pool in the morning, and our new game called Nickels at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday — pool in the morning, Core Balance Exercise at 10 a.m.
Wednesday — pool in the morning.
Ladies Day is always the first and third Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.
Thursday — The View and Core Balance Exercise at 10 a.m.
Nov. 4 is our board meeting is at 11 a.m. All are welcome.
We have a new card group at the Memorial Building Senior Center. A group of ladies will be playing a game called Nickels Monday, Tuesday and Friday at 12:30 p.m. Come and join them for some fun.
Looking for a gift idea? We have it here. We have hand towels, kid aprons, baby blankets, stuffed toys, table runners and even more. If we don’t have it, maybe we can make it. Stop by on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to noon and we’ll see what we can do.
We have a new craft day Mondays for the people who would like to join us with their own project to work on. We will provide coffee and great help if you need some. Call 218-263-5770 for more information.
Core Balance Exercise: We do exercise every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. It is open to the community, free of charge. Hand and ankle weights are optional. Your balance is a key to a great life. Remember trying to stay upright is the key. With the holidays just past, let’s not forget that balance is also an exercise to help shape our strength and minds. Call 218-263-5770 for more information.
Events going on
We are invited to have all our new items on display for the public. The date is Nov. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Snowflake Craft and Vendor Boutique at the Hibbing Memorial Building, 400 E. 23rd St..
In December we are having our annual Christmas Tea: a great time to come and enjoy a freewill offering luncheon, great Christmas music with us. Mark your calendar for Monday Dec. 9, beginning at 11 a.m..
The Memorial Building Sr. Citizen Center is on the move, we provide and promote recreation, social and educational programs, foster good fellowship on behalf of the community’s citizens 50 years and older. We represent fun!! Membership is $5 for a full year. Join and come have some fun with us.
Quote of the week:
“For those who do read my quotes, you see I was a week early for Halloween Day. Well, maybe I was just testing you on the date as I was getting you ready for that day. Hocus pocus, I need to focus on who and what will be out on Halloween night on the ground and in the sky so beware.”
