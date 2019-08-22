The Hibbing Community Senior Citizen Center is located at the Memorial Building, 400 E. 23rd St. Our number at the Memorial Building is 218-263-5770.
Activities for the week of Aug. 26-30
Monday —All crafters are welcome to join us from 9:30 a.m. to noon
There are cards and pool in the morning, and our new game called Nickels at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday — pool in the morning, Core Balance Exercise at 10 a.m.
Wednesday — pool in the morning.
Ladies Day is always the first and third Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.
Thursday — The View and Core Balance Exercise at 10 a.m.
We have a new card group at the Memorial Building Senior Center. A group of ladies will be playing a game called Nickels Monday at 12:30 p.m. Come and join them for some fun.
Looking for a gift idea? We have it here. We have hand towels, kid aprons, baby blankets, stuffed toys, table runners and even more. If we don’t have it, maybe we can make it. Stop by on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to noon and we’ll see what we can do.
We have a new craft day Mondays for the people who would like to join us with their own project to work on. We will provide coffee and great help if you need some. Call 218-263-5770 for more information.
Core Balance Exercise: We do exercise every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. It is open to the community, free of charge. Hand and ankle weights are optional. Your balance is a key to a great life. Remember trying to stay upright is the key. With the holidays just past, let’s not forget that balance is also an exercise to help shape our strength and minds. Call 218-263-5770 for more information.
Events going on
We will be having a painting class on September 5. Easy Peasy Painting with Paula. No need to have much experience painting. Paula is a great instructor and will wealk you through every step.The cost is $25 and we have everything you need. Please call 218-263-5770 to sign up. Space is limited.
We have a bus trip going to Mama Mia Sept. 18, so start planning on another great play. The bus is full, but if you want to get on the waiting list call 218-263-5770. The cost of the ticket is $106 and includes bus, meal and ticket.
We have a new project in the works we call “Make and Take.” Watch for more details to follow.
The Memorial Building Sr. Citizen Center is on the move, we provide and promote recreation, social and educational programs, foster good fellowship on behalf of the community’s citizens 50 years and older. We represent fun!! Membership is $5 for a full year. Join and come have some fun with us.
Quote of the week:
“We are like sunflowers in a way. They stand tall and proud and each one is unique in its own way, and has its own beauty. We can stand tall and be proud also, and we all have our own beauty within ourselves and outside ourselves.”
