Events going on
There will be painting classes at 1 p.m. Feb. 20. Call 218-263-5770 to sign up.
We will be starting a new exercise program beginning in the new year.
We are planning another baking class, so watch for what we might be making.
We are planning two different kinds of painting classes, watch for more to come on dates and times. Call 218-263-5770 for more information.
The Memorial Building Sr. Citizen Center is on the move, we provide and promote recreation, social and educational programs, foster good fellowship on behalf of the community’s citizens 50 years and older. We represent fun!! Membership is $5 for a full year. Join and come have some fun with us.
The Hibbing Community Senior Citizen Center is located at the Memorial Building, 400 E. 23rd St. Our number at the Memorial Building is 218-263-5770.
Activities for the week of Feb. 10-14
Monday — All crafters are welcome to join us from 9:30 a.m. to noon
New game called Nickels at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday — Core Balance Exercise at 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Ladies Day is always the first and third Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.
Thursday — The View and Core Balance Exercise at 10 a.m.
We have pool tables up here also than can be played on Monday through Thursday.
Membership dues are due at the beginning of the year.
We have a Facebook page now so please look us up at the Memorial Building Senior Center, look for events happening at the Memorial Building Senior Center.
Quote of the week:
“Valentine’s Day is February 14. Remember all your loved ones, and most of all, remember your mother, who loves gifts also.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.