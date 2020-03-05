The Hibbing Community Senior Citizen Center is located at the Hibbing Memorial Building, 400 E. 23rd St. Our phone number is 218-263-5770.
Activities for the week of March 9-12
Monday: All crafters are welcome to join us from 9:30 to noon; Card game called Nickels starts at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Core balance exercise at 10 a.m.; Nickels card game at 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Ladies Day is always the first and third Wednesday of the month; Bingo on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.
Thursday: The View; Core balance exercise at 10 a.m.
We have pool tables that are available for play on Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Membership dues are payable at the beginning of each year for $5.
Looking for a gift idea? We have it here. We have hand towels, baby blankets, stuffed toys, reversible shopping bags, microwave bowl holders and more. If we don’t have it, maybe we can make it. Stop by from 9:30 to noon on Mondays and we’ll see what we can do.
On craft Monday, you are welcome to bring your own project to work on. Please feel free to come up, or have new ideas.
Core balance exercise: We do exercise every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. It is open to the community, free of charge. Hand and ankle weights are optional. Your balance is a key to a great life. Remember trying to stay upright is the key. With the holidays always around, let’s not forget that balance is also an exercise to help shape our strength and minds.
Events going on:
In addition to our weekly activities, watch for our make and take classes and painting classes on our new Facebook page “Senior Citizen Center Memorial Building” or call the center at 218-263-5770.
Wednesday, March 11, bingo at 1 p.m. All are welcome.
We have a Facebook page now, so look us up at “Senior Citizen Center Memorial Building” to look for events happening at the Memorial Building Senior Center.
The Memorial Building Senior Citizen Center is on the move. We provide and promote recreation, social and educational programs, foster good fellowship on behalf of the community’s citizens 50 years and older. We represent fun. Membership is $5 for a full year. Join and come have some fun with us.
Quote of the week: Close your eyes and sit in silence, thoughts start coming and going, where’d they go?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.