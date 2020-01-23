The Hibbing Community Senior Citizen Center is located at the Memorial Building, 400 E. 23rd St. Our number at the Memorial Building is 218-263-5770. We now have a Facebook page. Look for events happening at the Memorial Building Senior Center

Activities for the week of Jan. 27-31

Monday — All crafters are welcome to join us from 9:30 a.m. to noon

There are cards and pool in the morning, and our new game called Nickels at 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday — pool in the morning, Core Balance Exercise at 10 a.m.

Wednesday — pool in the morning.

Ladies Day is always the first and third Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.

Thursday — The View and Core Balance Exercise at 10 a.m.

Membership dues are due at the beginning of the year.

Events going on

We will be starting a new exercise program beginning in the new year.

We are planning another baking class, so watch for what we might be making.

We are also planning two different kinds of painting classes, watch for more details.

The Memorial Building Sr. Citizen Center is on the move, we provide and promote recreation, social and educational programs, foster good fellowship on behalf of the community’s citizens 50 years and older. We represent fun!! Membership is $5 for a full year. Join and come have some fun with us.

Quote of the week:

“Do you have a bucket list? Let’s start February with a bucket list, starting on Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, let’s do a good deed a day and help someone every day.”

