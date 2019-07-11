The Hibbing Community Senior Citizen Center is located at the Memorial Building, 400 E. 23rd St. Our number at the Memorial Building is 218-263-5770.
Activities for the week of July 15-19
Monday —All crafters are welcome to join us from 9:30 a.m. to noon
There are cards and pool in the morning.
Tuesday — pool in the morning, Core Balance Exercise at 10 a.m.
Wednesday — cards, pool in the morning.
Ladies Day is always the first and third Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.
Thursday — The View and Core Balance Exercise at 10 a.m.
We have a new card group at the Memorial Building Senior Center. A group of ladies will be playing a game called Nickels. Monday, Tuesday and Friday at 12:30 p.m. Come and join them for some fun.
Looking for a gift idea? We have it here. We have hand towels, kid aprons, baby blankets, stuffed toys, table runners and even more. If we don’t have it, maybe we can make it. Stop by on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to noon and we’ll see what we can do.
We have a new craft day Mondays for the people who would like to join us with their own project to work on. We will provide coffee and great help if you need some. Call 218-263-5770 for more information.
Another great project we are doing up at the Center for people who do not sew and want to keep the memory of a loved one near. We are going to make them a memory bear or other items from their loved ones personal belongings. Call 218-263-5770 for more information. Our bears will be looking for a new home soon.
We are working on another new project call Fidget. It is for people who are starting Alzheimer’s and like to feel and need to have to keep their hand busy. It is also great for people who are nervous. For more information call 218-263-5770.
Core Balance Exercise: We do exercise every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. It is open to the community, free of charge. Hand and ankle weights are optional. Your balance is a key to a great life. Remember trying to stay upright is the key. With the holidays just past, let’s not forget that balance is also an exercise to help shape up. Call 218-263-5770 for more information.
Events going on
We have a bus going to the Minnesota State Fair again this year. The date is Aug. 26, and we have started a list already. Call 218-263-5770 or 218-262-3512. The cost is $50 and includes bus ride and ticket to the fair. Our bus is over half full already, so please pay by Aug. 5.
We have a bus trip going to Mama Mia Sept. 18, so start planning on another great play. We already have a list started so come join us. The bus is full, but if you want to get on the waiting list call 218-263-5770. The cost of the ticket is $106 and includes bus, meal and ticket. The money is due by July 18. Your reservation is not guaranteed until paid.
The Memorial Building Sr. Citizen Center is on the move, we provide and promote recreation, social and educational programs, foster good fellowship on behalf of the community’s citizens 50 years and older. We represent fun!! Membership is $5 for a full year. Join and come have some fun with us.
Quote of the week:
“There are so many things you can be grateful for, the blooming trees, the singing birds, and the smell of fresh flowers. We also have our health, so remember we only get one chance in life to take care of our bodies, so try and do it right. There are no redos.”
