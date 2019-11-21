The Hibbing Community Senior Citizen Center is located at the Memorial Building, 400 E. 23rd St. Our number at the Memorial Building is 218-263-5770.

Activities for the week of Nov. 25-29

Monday — All crafters are welcome to join us from 9:30 a.m. to noon

There are cards and pool in the morning, and our new game called Nickels at 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday — pool in the morning, Core Balance Exercise at 10 a.m.

Wednesday — pool in the morning.

Ladies Day is always the first and third Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.

Thursday — The View and Core Balance Exercise at 10 a.m.

Quote of the week:

“From all of us here at the Memorial Building Senior Center, we are wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and safe travels.”

Thanksgiving joke for kids: Do turkeys make wishes? Yes, they wish that people would find another meat for their meal.

