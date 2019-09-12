The Chisholm Senior Center is located at 319 W. Lake St., across from city hall. 218-254-7927.The center is open Monday through Thursday at 9 a.m.
Monday: All crafters get together for knitting, quilting, etc.
Wednesday: The girls get together for coffee
There is a board meeting at 11:30 a.m. the first Monday of each month.
The Chisholm Senior Center will be having lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. The menu will be all you can eat chili, salad and dessert. Call the center to reserve or talk to Susie. Our phone number is 218-254-7927.
The center is open at 9 a.m. Monda through Thursday. Stop by for coffee and friendship.
Jerry can help with your laptop, tablet or cell phone questions.
Please come and play pool during our open hours.
