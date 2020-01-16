The Chisholm Senior Center is located at 319 W. Lake St., across from city hall. 218-254-7927.The center is open Monday through Thursday at 9 a.m. The coffee is always on so stop in.

Monday: All crafters get together for knitting, quilting, etc.

Wednesday: The girls get together for coffee

There is a board meeting at 11:30 a.m. the first Monday of each month.

The next senior lunch will be on Thursday, Feb. 20. Details on the menu will be forthcoming.

Taxes will again be done by AARP volunteers, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4, and will continue every Tuesday until April 7.

Jerry’s tech class is on hold until May .

Please come and play pool during our open hours.

