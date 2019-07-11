The Chisholm Senior Center is located at 319 W. Lake St., across from city hall. 218-254-7927.The center is open Monday through Thursday at 9 a.m.

Chisholm Senior Center will having its July lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Our menu will be pizza, salad and dessert. Please call the Senior Center or Susie and let us know you will be attending.

Monday: All crafters get together for knitting, quilting, etc.

Wednesday: The girls get together for coffee

There is a board meeting at 11:30 a.m. the first Monday of each month.

