The Chisholm Senior Center is located at 319 W. Lake St., across from city hall. 218-254-7927.The center is open Monday through Thursday at 9 a.m. The coffee is always on so stop in.
Monday: All crafters get together for knitting, quilting, etc.
Wednesday: The girls get together for coffee
There is a board meeting at 11:30 a.m. the first Monday of each month.
Jerry can help with your laptop, tablet or cell phone questions.
Please come and play pool during our open hours.
The Chisholm senior center will be having its December luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the center.
The menu will consist of stuffed pork chops, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salad, dinner roll and dessert. Please RSVP to the center or to Susie.
An election of officers was held. Officers for 2020 are as follows: Elliot Madrinich, president; Jon Frankovich, vice president; Geri Scaia, secretary and Liz Jackola, treasurer.
