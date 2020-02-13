BUHL — Come and enjoy good food and conversation with friends at the Buhl-Kinney Sr. Center at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, where we will be serving a baked chicken dinner. Cost is $8 per person. Take outs are available, call to reserve. Call the Center at 218-258-3978 for reservations.

