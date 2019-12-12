Begin the Holiday season by joining friends and neighbors at the Buhl-Kinney Sr. Center at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, where we will be serving a Christmas dinner (includes beef stroganoff, salad, rolls, veggies and dessert. Cost is $8 per person. Take outs are available, call to reserve. Split the pot tickets will be sold. Call the Center at 218-258-3978 for reservations.
