Fall is almost here and evening meals are back. Join us at the Buhl-Kinney Sr. Center at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, where we will be serving a Swedish meatball dinner. Cost is $8 per person. Take outs are available, call to reserve. Split the pot tickets will be sold. Call the Center at 218-258-3978 for reservations.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments