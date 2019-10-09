BUHL — Take the chill fall out. Join us at the Buhl-Kinney Sr. Center at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, where we will be serving a hearty beef stew dinner that includes salad, rolls and dessert. Cost is $8 per person. Take outs are available, call to reserve. Split the pot tickets will be sold. Call the Center at 218-258-3978 for reservations.

