I recently saw a You Tube video of a little boy dressed in a cape who came flying down the stairs only to hit and tumble on the last few steps. Upon reaching the bottom he stands up quickly as if all had gone according to plan. Then came his father’s words: “I don’t think you should ever do that again. I thought you were going to walk down the steps. That was crazy! Don’t let that cape boost your head up no more.”
I’m sure we all can relate to such thinking when we were young and naïve. It’s a wonder we made it out alive believing and attempting our own foolish things. However, in looking back it was all a process of living, learning and growing up, becoming more mature in our thinking.
Now, as a mature adult, I still remember the various fairy tales and fables read to me by my mother and the lessons and principles taught. One special memory was the fable of the emperor who had no clothes. Since you’ve likely heard the story, I’ll briefly summarize. An emperor loved beautiful clothes and spent great sums of money to be clothed with the finest. One day, two very crafty swindlers came to him claiming to make the finest cloth imaginable. Not only would the material’s colors and patterns be extraordinarily beautiful but also the material would have an amazing power: it would be invisible only to those who were incompetent or stupid. The emperor was thrilled to have a way to know who was fit for positions of power and prestige within his kingdom. He then gave the swindlers great quantities of silk and gold to weave their cloth for him. Finally the day arrived for the emperor to see the material for himself and to walk before the people wearing his new clothes. The weavers brought his clothes convincing him of its many colors and patterns. Though he did not see a thing, it was for fear of appearing stupid that he took off his clothes and was fitted with the new. “Goodness, these suit you so well! What a wonderful fit, and what patterns and colors!” were the swindlers’ words of admiration. The emperor agreed, though still seeing nothing. As the naked emperor walked proudly down the street, the people, not wanting to be labeled stupid, shouted words of admiration and awe. Finally a small child blurted out, “But he doesn’t have anything on!” And so it was this declaration of an innocent child that convinced the crowd to join in by saying; “He has nothing on!” Upon hearing the crowd, the emperor shuddered, for now he too knew they were right. Yet, in order to save face he carried himself even more proudly.
What a foolish, prideful emperor! Yet we can understand why he thought the way he did. He was not forced to believe such thoughts, but rather because he was gullible and naïve, he was, therefore, deceived. “What thoughts “boost” your head?” What do you believe? Consider King Solomon’s proverb: “As a man thinks, so is he.” (Proverb 23:7)
Allow me to share the following thoughts on this proverb by James Allen, an 18th century British philosophical writer.
The aphorism, “As a man thinketh in his heart so is he,” not only embraces the whole of a man’s being, but is so comprehensive as to reach out to every condition and circumstance of his life. A man is literally what he thinks, his character being the complete sum of all his thoughts.
A noble and Godlike character is not a thing of favor or chance but is the natural result of continued effort in right thinking, the effect of long-cherished association with Godlike thoughts.
Every man is where he is by the law of his being. The thoughts which he has built into his character have brought him there, and in the arrangement of his life there is no element of chance, but all is the result of a law which cannot err.
Man chooses his own thoughts and is, therefore, held responsible for his choices. He is what he thinks. For the Bible believer, there is a stark difference between the thoughts of man and the thoughts of God. (Is. 55:8,9) The Bible claims to be God’s thoughts, and such thoughts are true, living and everlasting. The Bible claims man’s thoughts will perish. (Ps. 146:3) For the Christian, Jesus (the Son of Man, the Son of God) willfully chose to live His life obeying only His Father’s thoughts. His resurrection affirms his chosen thoughts and life. God, by His word, does not leave the substance of saving belief to the conjecture of man or as coming from the thought of man. Faith, by which we are saved, comes only from the word of God (Rom. 10:17). Such was true for The Son of Man and is also true for the sons of men.
In conclusion, only His thoughts, His words, and His ways are Life. How deceptively foolish are the thoughts of a man who thinks his own thoughts and ways give Life. Jesus said: “It is the Spirit who gives life, the flesh profits nothing, My words are Spirit and are life.” (Jn. 6:63)
So, what “boost your head”? Pray you’re not trusting in a cape that has no power or clothes that don’t exist. Our thoughts do matter and will declare to God who we are.
Stacy Sikes
Church of Christ
