Aren’t you glad that despite our imperfections God still chooses to love us? God has grace for us, and nothing can separate us from His love. I love what we find in Romans 8:38-39 which reads,
“38 And I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God’s love. Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow—not even the powers of hell can separate us from God’s love. 39 No power in the sky above or in the earth below—indeed, nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
In this passage we read about how nothing, including sin, can separate us from the love of God that has been revealed to us through Jesus Christ. That’s just incredible when you think about it. I want to take a few moments, and share with you a story from Jesus’ life that displays how nothing can separate you from His incredible love. If we look to John chapter 8 we find a very popular story about the woman who was caught in adultery. There are a lot of different things we could discuss about this story today from why the man wasn’t brought before Jesus? Were they trying to trap Jesus into breaking Jewish or Roman Law or both? Was this all simply a ploy just to get to Jesus?
Since we don’t have time to get into all of the cultural issues of that time period I just want to focus on how Jesus responded to the situation once the Pharisees brought the young lady into the temple courts after she had been caught in the act of adultery. The Pharisees wanted to see the young woman stoned to death for her sin and this what Jesus said in response to them in verses 7-9,
“7 They kept demanding an answer, so he stood up again and said, “All right, but let the one who has never sinned throw the first stone!” 8 Then he stooped down again and wrote in the dust. 9 When the accusers heard this, they slipped away one by one, beginning with the oldest, until only Jesus was left in the middle of the crowd with the woman.”
Many theologians believe that Jesus didn’t actually mean he who had never sinned before, but rather one who had never been involved with the sin of sexual immorality before. Because the belief is that some of these men had either planned for this to happen to get at Jesus, or had committed adultery themselves because that was very common in that day. So before you knew it all of the Pharisees were gone, and it was just Jesus, the young woman, and the crowd He had been teaching in the temple left there. He ends the story by telling the woman this in verses 10 and 11,
“10 Then Jesus stood up again and said to the woman, “Where are your accusers? Didn’t even one of them condemn you?” 11 “No, Lord,” she said. And Jesus said, “Neither do I. Go and sin no more.”
We love this story because it’s a story of God’s grace. We love it when we receive God’s grace, but are we extending that grace to others? Or are we offering our unyielding judgment like the Pharisees did? May we always do our best in all circumstances to offer God’s grace to help others know and understand His love.
Pastor Micah Reed
Chisholm Assembly
of God Church,
Lead Pastor
