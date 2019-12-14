Christmas! Gifts! These two words seem to go hand in hand. And they should as Christmas celebrates the greatest gift ever given to humanity. This gift came through the birth of Jesus in the person of Jesus. This gift was God choosing to not let us experience the results of our choices, our sins and failures. Instead he offered what we all need: FORGIVENESS! I like to think of forgiveness as a commodity that we all desperately need and yet we can’t manufacture it, earn it or buy it. It’s something that we don’t deserve and yet it is made available to all who will believe and accept THE GIFT found in the person of Jesus.
The great thing about gifts is they are given and all we have to do is accept them. When we do, all the benefits of that gift become available to us. As I was thinking about this gift of FORGIVENESS there were a number of things that came to my mind. First this gift of forgiveness gives me a right relationship with God. I actually become his child and my past no longer determines who I am. This gift makes me a new creation and I am no longer who I was. But like every gift it has additional benefits.
Thinking of forgiveness as a commodity that we all need means that I have access to this for the rest of my life. In fact this gift of forgiveness is like an unlimited supply because it’s not based on myself or others, but on Jesus, who is God. So what can we now do with this unlimited supply of forgiveness? First we can give it to ourselves. Often the hardest person to forgive is ourselves. We know us and we are often harder on ourselves than anyone else. So God says take this gift and apply it to yourself, just like I have. Question for thought: Why would I hold against myself something that God has forgiven me for? So give this gift to yourself first.
Then offer it to others around you. But they don’t deserve it, they should have known better and the reasons to not do so go on and on. Let’s think about this. You were given forgiveness why? Because it was the loving heart of God that chose to give it to you. It didn’t cost you anything and I know for one that I certainly didn’t deserve it. So now he says take this unending commodity and give it to others. Take what I have given you freely and give it to others freely. But they don’t deserve it, neither did you.
WHY? Why is it so crucial to give it to others? After all won’t that just send a message to them that what they said or did was acceptable? The reason that we give this gift to others really has nothing to do with them but everything to do with us. As a young man I had held on to a lot of things against others. In a conversation at a job site with an older gentleman in the south I was sharing some of these things I held against others. He in his southern drawl simply looked at me and said: “boy how long you gonna let all those people live rent free in your head?”
Giving this gift of forgiveness that we didn’t earn or deserve to others allows us to remain free of others living rent free in our heads. We no longer have to allow them to control our thinking or even our relationships with them. So this Christmas give yourself and others this gift of forgiveness. If you have never accepted the gift of Jesus for yourself do that first so you have forgiveness to offer others.
Pastor Roland Weaver,
Open Door Church
