I don’t like goodbye’s. I never have. I remember having to tell my grandparents goodbye after spending vacations at their house. I remember telling my parents goodbye once a year when we were working overseas as missionaries after spending our furlough vacations at their places. I remember the goodbye’s at my high school and college graduation as I and my classmates were all going separate ways. Goodbye’s at funerals of loved ones are hard – there is a certain finality to them. It is sad to tell people that you care about and enjoy being around goodbye.
Now is another time to say goodbye for me and my family. We have accepted a call to go pastor a church in Orlando, Florida. While we anticipate making new friends, having new challenges and enjoying warmer weather year-round, it is still difficult to say goodbye to the people we care about here. The Iron Range has been a great place for the last five years for me to work and raise a family. We will carry precious memories from our time here. Yet, in the Bible, Solomon said that on this earth there “is a time for everything.” (Ecclesiastes 3:1) This is one of those times to say goodbye.
I have thought about why it is so hard to say goodbye. After reading the Bible as it was written, a grand story telling of God’s dealings with humans on earth, I have come to realize that it was never something that God intended us to experience at all. Adam and Eve weren’t made to part with anyone; there was no need for goodbye’s in the Garden of Eden. However, after sin, even God had to say goodbye to them (at least with His physical presence here). However, the great truth of the gospel is that because of Christ’s sacrifice on behalf of humanity God reconciled the planet to Himself and now there is no need of saying goodbye ultimately. The last chapters of the Bible in Revelation 21 and 22 describe a planet where God will come here for eternity to be with His people. What a great thought — no more goodbye’s will be necessary! In Revelation 21: 2 -4 John says, “I saw the Holy City, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride beautifully dressed for her husband. And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “Look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. ‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”
The old order of things has passed away — that means there will be no more goodbye’s. I look forward to that time when we will never have to leave those whom we love. It is my sincere desire that we all be reunited someday in Heaven. I believe this is God’s desire for us that He made possible in Christ – let’s live close to God and follow Him to that great place. May God continue to bless all of you here in Hibbing and on the Iron Range.
Doug Hardt
Seventh-Day Adventist
Church
