We have been going through many changes. We normally go through changes in our bodies and minds and souls anyways. We even have seen what we like and desire change a bit as time has passed. Initially, this can upset us, because we want to settle into some routine and stability. If things are constantly changing (as they have been recently for everyone), then we can find ourselves filled with a sort of bare uncertainty, which makes us feel unhealthy. “Not only are we all in the same boat, but we are all seasick,” wrote G.K. Chesterton. Now, we find ourselves not just in the change of an age, but the age of change. This is where things change so radically from one day to the next. What are we to “settle” on in such times? The solution to that problem is to pray, fill your mind with truth, and serve others.
“Prayer is more important than eating,” says Dr. Peter Kreeft, a convert from Calvinism to Catholicism. They are both important, but one has priority. Our prayer life is more important than our physical. This also dictates what we should fear and what not to fear. As our Lord says clearly, “there is no need to fearthose who kill the body, but have no means of killing the soul; fear him more, who has the power to ruin body and soul in hell.” (Matthew 10:28). The life of the soul is fed by praying to almighty God. He is still present and unchanging! He is the still point amidst any storm. His love and truth are life and light for our way—through any stupid storm.
The second way to settle ourselves is to fill our minds with truth. A saint said once, “We must drown evil with an abundance of good.” The good we need for our minds is truth. Truth is the mind’s conformity to reality. Thus we must focus frequently on the truth of our identity and purpose/mission. We are God’s creatures and, by Baptism, his sons and daughters. This truth can dissipate any anxiety. We have a grand purpose to know, love, and serve God in this world and to be happy with him forever in the world to come. There are many other truths which we can fill our minds with in any given moment. These nourish our thoughts and keep us grounded in reality. Even the best comedians are close to reality. Truth influences us profoundly because from thoughts about truths come actions, from actions come habits, and from habits come an eternal destiny. Truth thus helps our prayer life and we begin to act more in accord with right reason grounded in reality.
The third way to remain settled interiorly is to continue to serve others around us. We can ask ourselves, “How can I make life pleasant for others today?” or “How can I help a soul that is precious to God today?” Serving others, pulls us out of our often confused heads and frustrated hearts. This allows God to teach us how to give rather than seek to take. Love always gives, but it never takes. It receives the gift of another. One of the difficulties in our world today is that we have begun to see others as someone to be protected against. This guarded nature is not freedom nor a servant-disposition our God wants for us. He wants us to be free from fear to serve freely. The other person whom we encounter is a gift, even if it does not appear to be so at first. If we use the above helps of prayer and truths, this will help us see them as a gift and not a nuisance. God wants our hearts to be settled and at peace with him, ourselves, and those around us. He wants to remain in contact with us through prayer. He wants our minds filled with truth. He wants us to love/serve one another and to give our lives as a ransom for others.This is what he did in Jesus.
Father Anthony Craig, S.T.L. is the Pastor of St. Joseph’s/Chisholm and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart/Buhl and works in the Office of Marriage and Family Life at the Diocese of Duluth
