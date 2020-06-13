In 1953, a wonderful daily devotional book Living God’s Way by Reuben K. Youngdahl, was published. Though written some 70 years ago, see how well the devotional for June 1, 1953, mirrors our times.
•••
Our Souls Are Colorless
Whoever does the will of God is my brother, and sister, and mother. Mark 3:35
These are some of today’s headlines: “Indian Widow Sues Cemetery for Race Bias,” “Neighbors Discourage Prospective Home Buyer,” “Bombs Damage Negro Home in Los Angeles.”
This is the story behind the news:
A Korean hero’s widow sued a cemetery in Iowa for $180,000 for refusing to bury her husband because he was an Indian. She suffered humiliation and great inconvenience to have to re-schedule burial of her sergeant husband, who was killed in Korea, because the cemetery officers said they restricted burial to members of the white race.
A young man made a down payment on a country acreage in a plush Ohio community. The real estate agent said before he closed the deal that the young man would have to get the approval of his prospective neighbors. So he knocked on doors in the neighborhood. At one house he was called a foreigner and the people threatened to make trouble for him and his family if he moved in. the next prospective neighbor said he wasn’t sure if he wanted the man living next door. The young man is an American citizen and has attended college in the United States but, you see, he is of Chinese lineage. Finally the young man went back to the real estate firm to get his down payment refunded. The real estate firm confirmed the story to the newspaper with this defense: “We have to protect our buyers.”
Racial bias flared in a California city when the home of a Negro family living in a predominantly white district was damaged by time bombs.
We would do well to remember the words of a Negro: “Your ancestors came to America on the Mayflower; mine came on a slave ship; but now we are on the same boat.”
Another said, ”If you segregate me because I am unclean, I can cleanse myself; if you discriminate against me because I am ignorant, I can educate myself; but if you segregate me because of my color, I can only refer you to God who gave it to me.”
Let us always remember that in the sight of God, our souls are colorless.
•••
Times, they are not changing. Man continues to live in a world of injustice. From the time mankind was driven from the garden of Life, he has lived with fallen behavior, both physical and spiritual. Among the first evidences of such disorder was Cain’s murder of his own brother Abel.. Man’s heart is still subject to the same temptation of pride, jealousy, self-centeredness, conceit and hatred leading to all kinds of injustice of brother against brother. Consider the hope in Martin Luther King’s dream statement made some 57 years ago; “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
Can’t we have a King’s dream which mirrors the intent of THE KING, who came over two thousand years ago, THE KING who came to save and change the hearts of men? Yes! Times have not changed, but the Way has now come into our times. Christ became a man to change the heart of every person. By His own heart, He continues to teach the meaning of brotherhood, and by His own heart and life, He is declared Savior for all who hate death and seek the light of change. Yes! Man cannot choose his own color, but he can choose his character. According to his heart’s desire is one’s character, and character is what matters to God. Michael Josephson said it well: “People of character do the right thing even if no one else does, not because they think it will change the world but because they refuse to be changed by the world.”
May we live the dream.
Stacy Sikes
Church of Christ
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.