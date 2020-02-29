In Luke chapter 15 Jesus told a parable to the tax collectors and sinners that had gathered around Him. Parables are simple stories that help us experience a clear view of the Father and how to live out His way of doing things according to His Kingdom. In the story of the Prodigal Son, it is important to keep in mind the two significantly different types of people Jesus with whom Jesus was speaking. In verses 11-32, Jesus tells the audience a story about a man who had two sons. Verse twelve says the younger brother said to his father, “Father, give me my share of the estate.” So the father divided his property between them. The younger brother left to pursue a life of wealth and wild living. Let us imagine some of the reasons why he left the estate. Was something missing within the estate that made him long for belonging somewhere else? Clearly the Father was good, patient, and generous. Did the son feel ashamed, bored, or hurt? Was there hurt from a relationship? Or was he lazy and just wanted to live a selfish life with comfort and power?
This parable parallels an alarming statistic regarding the young generation today. I believe there is a significant gap growing in the church with a young generation that is leaving the estate (the church) to pursue wild living. In the past few years, LifeWay Research survey released today, 66 percent of Americans between 23 and 30 years old said they stopped attending church on a regular basis for at least a year after turning 18. Some of the more popular reasons for this trend were that the young generation feels the church was hypocritical, or they felt disconnected, or they had different views on political and social issues. This leads me to ask a key question: is there something missing within the church?
Now, I am not condoning their decision to disconnect from the estate and pursue secular culture and immorality. Generally speaking, I believe there is a prodigal generation that has a wrong view of the Father. Prodigal living will certainly lead to hopelessness. Proverbs 14:12 says “There is a way that appears to be right, but in the end it leads to death.” Just as the young son came to his senses, we must prayerfully believe this young generation will come back to their senses. Luke 15:17-18 “When he came to his senses, he said, ‘How many of my father’s hired servants have food to spare, and here I am starving to death! I will set out and go back to my father and say to him: Father, I have sinned against heaven and against you.”
Ultimately, the main point of this story is that God is full of grace and love no matter what we have done to turn our backs from Him. In this parable, we are given this beautiful scene of the compassionate Father waiting. We can imagine the love in his eyes. We see him running to his son and throwing his arms around him. This is the compassion that the church needs to model towards the younger generation.
But there still was more to the parable. The jaded self-righteous older brother was mad at his younger brother’s poor choices and his big welcome home party. Luke 15:25-30 states, “Meanwhile, the older son was in the field. When he came near the house, he heard music and dancing. ‘So he called one of the servants and asked him what was going on. Your brother has come,’ he replied, ‘and your father has killed the fattened calf because he has him back safe and sound.’ The older brother became angry and refused to go in.”
Regardless of the generation we’re in, we need to examine our heart and attitudes. The older brother outwardly appeared to be right and close with the Father. Yet his heart was still just as distant from his Father as the younger brother. The first way to protect your heart from the older brother syndrome is to remember you cannot be good based off your own good works. The second way is that we need to keep caring about what the Father cares about - the lost brother or the lost generation. How can you run towards the prodigal just like our Father in Heaven?
Pastor Daniel Scally
Lead Pastor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.