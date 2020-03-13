In August of last year, it was reported that except in war zones, famines have all but disappeared worldwide.
The claim is spelled out in the article, “How humanity won the war on famine,” published on a website called HumanProgress (HP). The article says that food security increased significantly during the second half of the 20th century. “The global average population-weighted food supply per person rose from 2,225 calories in 1961 to 2,882 calories in 2013,” according to the article.
Assuming the news about famine is accurate, it must be described as both good news and progress.
A United Nations report from 2018 said the number of hungry people in the world is growing, having reached 821 million in 2017 — one in every nine individuals.
How can that be? Is it possible both statements are true?
Of course, we all know there are hungry people. Our local Salvation Army daily meal program is serving as many families as ever before. Our Chisholm Food Shelf has difficulty keeping the shelves stocked (so please don’t forget that March is FoodShare Month when your financial donations can be doubled).
Although the article in HumanProgress (HP) may be technically correct there are plenty of places in the world where starvation continues due to conflicts. Currently 51 are going on in our world right now and that does not count countries like Cuba, Venezuela or North Korea that intentionally have food shortages.
The fact is, living in the early 21st Century, that world food supply chains, scientifically based food production and growing economies have significantly reduced the worry about hunger for many millions but one factor in this equation has not changed. It is human stupidity.
No, I am not thinking about stupidity as being unknowing or ignorant. Instead the human stupidity that our world suffers from most is the selfish arrogance of not caring, or not acting except for personal gain or exploitation, often out of greed or intolerance.
When reading the Bible, have you ever noticed how much the flaws and shortcomings of the people on those pages resemble those of people today, including ourselves? And it’s likely that if the ancients could see us now, they wouldn’t be especially surprised to discover how little humankind as a whole has improved in terms of character. The prophet Jeremiah declared, “The heart is devious above all else; it is perverse — who can understand it?” (Jeremiah 17:9).
And Jeremiah didn’t qualify his statement by saying, “The heart of my generation is devious,” as if he expected future generations to progress beyond that description. No, he let the statement stand as an indictment of what it means to be human.
Whether we want to admit it or not, there is no other institution but the church that so realistically and consistently acknowledges this foible, sin, or character flaw, if you will, that describes the human condition.
There is also no other institution which reminds us that we cannot save ourselves apart from God’s grace. When will we learn to live in peace? When will there be no more hungry people in the world, or hungry families in our communities? Only when we acknowledge that we have sinned and that with love in our hearts and justice in our hands we can tackle and overcome the problems that give so much hurt and pain to our world.
Look within your heart and see if what I have not written is true. But also look within your heart and see if you do not have the capacity (with God’s grace) to change and make the world a better place to live in.
Rev. Terry L. Tilton, retired
Chisholm United Methodist Church
