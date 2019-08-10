My mom has an old rocking chair in the back room of the house. She got the chair from her grandmother, my great-grandmother, whose home in Louisiana is one of the greatly treasured places of my childhood memories. That rocking chair had been passed on to Grandma from someone in her family, maybe her own mother. I’m not sure. It doesn’t really matter to me who she got it from, though I’m sure it mattered to her. I would guess that the rocking chair reminded her of the person who gave it to her, just as it now reminds me and my mom of Grandma. I would love to have that rocking chair one day, though I’m pretty sure that my brother also has his eyes on it. Either way, no matter which one of us gets it, I think that rocking chair will be passed down from generation to generation as a precious family heirloom.
Maybe you are thinking about an heirloom in your family, something that has been passed down from generation to generation. These things can be blessings or curses, though. Most material things can’t be divided up when they are passed down from generation to generation. These “things” follow distinct lineages, maybe eldest sons or eldest daughters, but all of the descendants can’t have the one thing. And each time they are passed down, these “things” generally become less and less useful for the purpose for which they were created. They become fragile; they break down; they become obsolete.
Jesus didn’t give to his disciples any finite, material things to pass down from generation to generation as heirlooms. The disciples didn’t have to fight over who got Jesus’ staff or his robes. Jesus, first and foremost, gave himself: body and blood to be passed down, generation to generation, in bread and wine grown and prepared anew each season. Jesus also gave intangible, spiritual treasures to his disciples after he had risen from the tomb.
Jesus appeared to his disciples and said to them, “Peace be with you.” As a matter of fact, Jesus offered peace to his disciples multiple times…clearly, Jesus considers peace to be an important gift. I think that Jesus spoke about two types of peace: serenity and harmony. Today, I write about serenity.
Serenity is an inner peace that tells us, “life is good…I’m doing well, everything is going to be fine, God holds me in the palm of God’s hand.” The well-known Serenity Prayer goes: God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.
When our spirits have inner peace, it has physical and mental impacts on us. Our minds and bodies are relaxed and everything works properly. We probably notice this more when we don’t have serenity. Our bodies tell us that things are not all right. Personally, I have trouble sleeping when I don’t have the inner peace of serenity, and I get indigestion. Some people get muscles knotted and aching, or headaches. Mentally, people become stressed out and anxious without serenity.
I can only imagine the physical reactions that spread across the upper room as his disciples received Jesus’ peace: muscles relaxing and stomachs unclenching, minds clearing, fatigue lifting, lungs opening up for easy breathing, stress falling away. Jesus knew what his disciples needed and he gave it to them. “Peace be with you.”
Unlike physical possessions, Jesus’ gifts are infinitely divisible and always retain their full goodness when divided. They don’t decay or lose their utility over time. Jesus’ gifts are eternally good.
Pastor Andy Petter
Hibbing Wesley United
Methodist Church
