In the early days of Mussolini a little boy was born in Italy named PierGiorgio Frassati. I want to give his story to you, because we need his life to inspire us. We need saints (those of heroic virtue) to inspire us in the COVID -19 times we are in.
This is where PierGiorgio’s life comes in to help reform our lives in our time of reflection. He grew up in Torino in northern Italy in the Frassati family. The smallest of their six homes was 36 rooms. His father, Alfredo Frassati, was an ambassador to Germany and owned a famous newspaper called La Stampa. His mother was an introvert and a semi-famous painter. He grew up in a non-religious household. His father was an atheist. His mother would go to church, but would never go up for Communion. They never prayed before meals as a family. His upbringing was not the typical environment in which a saint would grow up. However, he did not wait to become holy, but took up the standard of a God-centered life all by himself. From his love of God came two beautiful fruits. They were his influence upon his friends and his love and care for the poor.PierGiorgio would often go on climbing expeditions with his friends in the mountains around Torino. He always helped the weaker members on the climb. Once they reached the top he would say, “While we are resting here, let’s pray a Psalm together,” or “let’s pray the Rosary together.” He never did it in a nagging way, but because of the leadership of his personality, they would all start in on the prayer without hesitation. They would also go to the pool hall. He would say, “let’s play a game of pool, and if you win you can have some of my money. But if I win, you will have to come down to the church and pray with me.” He would win! They would then go down to the Cathedral and pray for an hour in God’s presence. He would give them pamphlets, holy cards, or Rosaries to pray while they were with him. He always had these on him. They would fall asleep while he remained transfixed on God’s presence in the Eucharist. Then he would wake them up and they would go home chasing each other and innocently goofing around as young people often do.
His love and care for the poor was powerful too. PierGiorgio’s father would give him money to take the bus to school. However, he would pocket the money and take his bike to school. When he saved up enough money, he would go to buy bread and supplies and brought them to the poorer parts of Torino to distribute them. When he was 18, his father bought him a car. He sold the car that very day and gave half of the money to St. Vincent de Paul Society (of which he was already a member) and then the rest to families he knew needed it.
PierGiorgio’s parents one day announced to him and his sister Luciana that they would getting a divorce. PierGiorgio was devastated. He said to a friend a little later, “I would gladly give my life, if my parents would stay married. Shortly after that, he came down with Polio from one of the poor people he was caring for. He died five days later at the age of 24. There were over 10,000 people who came to his funeral. There were 500 fellow students who came from the university since he had just finished an engineering degree. He was going to work in the mines. They said of PierGiorgio, “While he was with us, we didn’t know he was a saint, but the moment he died we knew.” His parents were so struck by the number of people at his funeral and the stories about their son that they stayed together. Thereafter they began working on the canonization of their son. He now stands remembered as a man of God, a man of the Church, and a man for others.
Father Anthony Craig, S.T.L. is the Pastor of St. Joseph’s/Chisholm and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart/Buhl and works in the Office of Marriage, Family, & Life at the Diocese of Duluth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.