Suppose I told you to grab a shovel, walk ten paces due north, then turn west and walk another fifteen paces. Now dig! What will you find? Most of you would find dirt, rocks, and tree roots. The unlucky ones would hit a power cable or gas line. I doubt that anyone would find treasure. Who really knows? The problem is that each one of you would be digging in a different spot because each of you began walking from a different spot. Where we end up depends on where we start.
The same can be said for how we think. People can come to different conclusions about something because they start thinking about it from different positions. We should remember this whenever we find ourselves in disagreement with others. The person on the other side of an argument is probably not stupid or evil. They just started the thought process from another place. That doesn’t mean that every conclusion is right, however. It does matter where we start to think about things.
For instance, consider Jonah, famous for being swallowed by a whale. God told Jonah to go to his enemies, the Ninevites, to tell them that they needed to repent of their evil ways in order to be saved from destruction. Jonah had plenty of reasons to hate the Ninevites, and he couldn’t possibly conceive that God should spare them from destruction. Consequently, Jonah ran away from what God wanted him to do because Jonah started his thought process from a place of prejudice against the Ninevites, which is clearly not where the thoughts of God begin. From God’s perspective, the Ninevites were children of God just as much as Jonah and his people.
Sadly, I see some Christians who seem to start their thought process from a place of prejudice, oftentimes justified by quoting Scripture, and who end up in a place of hatred towards different groups of people. Hatreds against Jews and Muslims have been on the rise in recent years, leading to violence against them by persons who claim to be Christians. Anti-Semitism has a particularly shameful history in Christianity. How could this possibly happen? Christian hatred of Jews is based on the wrong-headed starting notion that the Jewish people are responsible for the death of Jesus. Jesus’ death on the Cross is centrally important to the Christian faith, but it can be a poor starting point for thinking about Jewish-Christian relations.
It’s good practice, I believe, to start at the beginning when thinking through questions of the Christian faith. In the beginning of the Bible, we learn something about people that should keep us from making the same mistakes as Jonah. “God created humanity in God’s own image,” (Genesis 1:27). Each person holds the image of God within them. Each person is so beloved by God that they were made with this gift. Each person has an inherent dignity and value as a beloved child of God.
How could we possibly conclude that someone or some group should be hated, dismissed, denied, or destroyed when we start our thoughts from the notion that everyone is created in the image of God? Our thoughts cannot end in racism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, misogyny, androgyny, transphobia, or any such hatred of others when we consider first the image of God. We also cannot end up in a place of self-loathing, hating ourselves, when we start our thoughts in the image of God.
Is it any wonder, then, that Jesus said that we should love God, love ourselves, love our neighbors, and love even our enemies? Hatred is inconceivable.
Pastor Andy Petter
Hibbing Wesley United
Methodist Church
