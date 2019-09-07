It’s that time of year when the seasons are changing. People are talking about the fact that summer is over and that colder months are coming. You smell the difference in the air becoming brisker, the leaves on trees changing and falling to the ground. The smell of apple and pumpkin fill houses and churches. We start to layer our clothing and winterize our homes. School is in full swing and sporting events keep us busy. Yes, autumn is approaching. The change in seasons seem like welcome approaches by many but for others, the colder weather becomes isolating, lonely, and dark, especially when our days get shorter.
I grew up in Northern Iowa, the home of the musical The Music Man, where one of the most popular songs from that musical was about trouble. Trouble revolving around the changes going on in the town, River City. The residents of River City were scared of the changing times, not knowing what the future would bring. The travelling professor was trying to get the town to be worried about the town having a new pool table hall and how that would cause trouble with the youth in the town in their future by corrupting them. What they didn’t know was that the travelling professor was the one bringing the most change by conning everyone into starting a town band and paying him to do it. The residents of River City were jumping at the opportunity to enroll their child in the band to keep them from the corruption and trouble that the new pool hall would cause their town. The town’s people had similar reactions to the changes happening in their city as we do to changes in our seasons. Some welcomed the new change and were even excited about the change only if it was for the band and others didn’t like any of the changes.
Whether it is the change in seasons, change change that happens in our communities, or changes in our world far away, change is scary. The definition of change is at the same time a holding on of what was and a looking toward the hope of what can be. That’s why it is challenging to live in to change. Because it insists that we must exist in a place we don’t always want to find ourselves. Change demands that we abide in a space waiting to still be resolved. Change creates simultaneously a sense of grief over what was and yet excitement for what is to come in our future.
However, in Hebrews 13:8, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” Change may cause worry, can feel like trouble, and can cause fear. But when we follow Jesus in our future then we have no need to worry, because Christ is steadfast in our lives. Even when our world changes around us, when we go through losses, joys, struggles, aging, and so many more things that life throws our way, Christ is the same. The same as yesterday, the same as today, the same as tomorrow, and will continue to be the same forever and ever.
Pastor Sarah Fike
First Lutheran Church
