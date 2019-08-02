I heard a story once about a priest who had a terrible dream one night. He found himself in his parish tool shed when the devil appeared to him and began recounting his ways of misleading souls. The devil brought out a large tool box with the word pride written on it saying: “This is what brought down the angels and brings down so many mortals”. Then he brought another box with lust written on it and said: “This is how I trap countless people, from least to greatest, they all fall.” He proceeded in this way with the other five deadly sins. After, he brought out a small shiny box, saying: “This is my last and most secret weapon, those who pass through all the other deadly sins, they easily fall into this one. This takes away all their energy and drive, it is my last and most favorite weapon.” He turned the box over and written on it was the word discouragement, then the priest woke up…
The reason I began this article on peace of heart is because discouragement steals our peace of heart. Discouragement means literally, ‘taking heart’. Our hearts are meant to remain at peace. There are two main reasons we lose peace of heart which the Devil employs: Fear and Lack of Confidence in God.
Fear is caused by situations that touch us personally and in which we feel threatened. This could be the fear of lacking something important like money or the affection of certain people we respect and hold dear. There is a restlessness which is generated by this fear and causes peace to be lost or stolen by the circumstances. However, Our Lord Jesus told us, “Do not be anxious about your life, what you shall eat or what you shall drink, nor about your body, what you shall put on. Is not life more that food, and the body more than clothing?” (Matthew 6: 25). Do we believe these words of Jesus?
The second reason we lose peace of heart is the lack of confidence in God. Now, the word confidence comes from two Latin words “con” (with) and fides (faith). True confidence is in God with faith in him. A concrete way to show confidence in him is practicing something of our identity called divine filiation. This is the root of our identity as baptized Christians which heralds us a son or daughter in the Son Jesus’ very body. It brings with it an audacity of spirit which says, “God has my back all the time!” We don’t give this room though, do we? We always want to calculate, anticipate, and resolve everything on our own. Yet, if we abandon ourselves to his will, this de facto brings both peace and confidence. It implies losing ourselves by renouncing at times material goods, affections, desires, projects, etc. It costs to let go because we think we will lose ourselves in the process.
This is simply not the case with total abandonment. St. Therese of the Child Jesus said, “Ah, if one only knew what one gains in renouncing all things!” Indeed, this is bold and takes something called detachment, but most great things are won by great risks. “All things were given to me form the moment when I no longer sought them,” observes St. John of the Cross. Of course, there is needed courage to allow God to do things his way in abandonment. Yet after we make the decision, that painful moment, what follows is deep abiding peace of heart.
In Christ,
Fr. Anthony Craig
Father Anthony Craig, S.T.L. is the Pastor of St. Joseph’s/Chisholm and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart/Buhl and assistant director of the Office of Marriage and Family Life in the Diocese of Duluth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.