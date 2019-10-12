I encourage you to read Psalm 77. How many of us are really connected to the Lord as our source of life? At a recent family gathering of over 25 people. I saw a collection of people of different ages and in different stages of life. Some were young parents, some were looking for jobs, some were parents of teens and some were adults approaching retirement. No matter what was going on in their life, each one was connected to a different source to provide life to them every day. Some of these sources included relationships, hobbies, work and family.
Unfortunately, all of these are temporary and fleeting and therefore cannot be sustained.
In reading Psalm 77, I am reminded that we serve a God who is not temporary. Psalm 77:20 states, “You are God of great wonders! You demonstrate Your awesome power among the nations. By Your strong arm, You redeemed Your people, the descendants of Jacob and Joseph. When the Red Sea saw you, O God, its waters looked and trembled! The sea quaked to its very depths. The clouds poured down rain; the thunder rumbled in the sky. Your arrows of lightning flashed. Your thunder roared from the whirlwind; the lightning lit up the world! The Earth trembled and shook. Your pathway through the mighty water a pathway no one knew was there! You led Your people along the road like a flock of sheep, with Moses and Aaron as their shepherds.”
It is natural to plug ourselves into a good cup of coffee to get a jolt, to experience an emotional high from a great day with family, or to feel overwhelmingly satisfied with ourselves from a job well done. When we don’t have these energizing experiences, do we seek God for an encounter of His presence to send a bolt of life energy to our souls? Why not maintain a steady flow of that same life energy so that we are not left without?
We read in 2 Corinthians 4:18, “So we don’t look like the troubles we can see now; rather, we fix our gaze on things that can be seen. For the things we see now will soon be gone, but the things we cannot see last forever.” So many people struggle to maintain happiness, satisfaction and joy in life. But because they seek it from the wrong source, it never satisfies.
People are always looking and searching for the source of something to make them satisfied. As is true of electricity, we need a source. Our world looks to wind, water and sun for new sources to maintain the demand for more and more electricity. We have to become innovative and creative to find that new source. People do the same thing in life. They go searching for new, innovative and creative ways for a source of life energy. Some finally return to God as the source and say with the Psalmist, “But I recall all You have done, O Lord; I remember Your wonderful deeds of long ago. They are constantly in my thoughts. I cannot stop thinking about Your mighty works, O God, Your ways are holy. Is there any god as mighty as You?” Psalm 77:11-13.
What uplifting verses that can speak to our soul. Indeed our God is holy. What rejoicing in Heaven when we acknowledge that God’s ways are holy and mighty, and there is no other source of life but Him. My prayer is that each of us look to God as our source of light.
Major Vickie Cole
Pastor of The Salvation
Army
