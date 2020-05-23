The other day I sat on my chair on the end of the dock. I soaked in the warm sunshine baking my brow while I was dozing off a bit. The wind was brisk, and was coolly refreshing me as I sat there. I stared (between winks) over the expanse of blue water as my mind and body absolutely relaxed. It was so peaceful, I think that I was enjoying just soaking in something that was so normal, so soothing, and so peaceful. These last two months have been anything but normal. The next evening, I got to go fishing with my son-in-law, and grandson, It was so warm and sunny, with enough of a breeze to maintain an ideal temperature. The fish also cooperated. It was heavenly. Again, it was an oasis in a confusing time. I have determined from the beginning of the pandemic to consider and respect the feelings of people, no matter where they were coming from. I have spent countless hours listening to, and praying with person after person, and family after family. Many have been so fearful of the virus, almost hibernating at home; others are really struggling with being mostly at home, and not seeing loved ones; many are wrestling with how they are going to pay the bills, and how many jobs will be left; small business owners are dealing with frets of how they can survive, and how can they recover some of the losses; all the seniors in high school and college are lamenting all the treasures of the spring time in a senior year that are lost. I have a granddaughter who is a senior this year, and I was hoping that the Cherry girls would make it to State in softball again; families that were planning large weddings are scrambling to try to bring joy and beauty to changing schedules and dates; grieving families suffering a death are feeling like the ability to express grief has been somewhat bottled up; large numbers are still living in shut down, while large numbers are crying out for everything to be opened up; church after church is praying how to reach their people, and how to pay their bills; I have listened to, prayed with, cried with, texted to, messenger-ed to, and called so many people that I could not even begin to count the numbers. I am so thankful for all the ability on social media to minister to people. I am very much thankful that God really does have everything under control. I have worked hard to love everyone that I meet or have been in contact with, wanting to bring hope, and encouraging them to trust God. There is a verse that Scripture shares in Romans 14 which states “Who are you to judge another’s servant? To their own master they stand or fall. Indeed, they will be made to stand, for God is able to make them stand.” God’s wisdom, and provision are so beyond ours...oh Lord, help me to trust You more. One thing that I have learned through the years, and it is also so repeated in Scripture, is that we do not always understand everything when we are going through it. Sometime, it takes a season, even when all is said and done, to begin to understand what has really happened, or what God was doing. I can rest in the fact, that if I keep my focus on the Lord, and walk with Him, He is able to give me the wisdom that I need at the time, and bring beautiful things out of hard circumstances. He is God. He ultimately calls the shots. I want to walk close to the one Who ultimately has everything under control. “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” “You will keep them in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on You, because they trust You.” God is greater than all the fear, and anger.
God is still on the throne
Pastor Rod Tuomi.....Hibbing Christian Assembly
