I remember sitting on my Grandma’s lap, and with folded hands - with fingers strategically placed inward – hearing her give me the rhythmic chant to the tri-fold movement of folded hands…
Here’s the church
Here’s the steeple
Open the door… See all the people.
I probably first heard that when I was four years old, and the lesson of what has been taught through that childhood gesticulation of folded hands has stayed with me fifty-four years hence.
The truth be told, church buildings are important; and church steeples can be very impressive; but what is truly definitive for “the church” is the gathered people – in my particular tradition as a Lutheran – God’s gathered people in: the assembly of all believers among whom the Gospel is preached in its purity and the holy sacraments are administered according to the Gospel. (The Augsburg Confession, Article VII)
Over the years I have often used Grandma’s saying: here’s the church; here’s the steeple; open the door… see all the people, to test, if not tease my Confirmation classes.
“If a tornado were to whip out our church building, would we still have a church?” Yes, of course we would! “If the steeple of the church were to come crashing down due to a hurricane force wind, would we still have a church?” Indeed, we would. My Confirmands get it intellectually if not emotionally; the church is the gathered people of God, as Christ Jesus Himself reminds us in Matthew 18:20 – For where two or three are gathered in my name, I am there among them.
Yes, Grandma had it right: Open the door… See all the people… and that is, and will always be, the church. And church buildings, as well as church steeples, ALWAYS need to fall subservient to the relationship God creates with the people inside that church building, and under that church steeple.
I am reminded of this as the building of the church where I am called to serve, at Our Savior’s Lutheran, is in need of major refurbishing and renovation to convert from steam heat to natural gas through a capital campaign for a new heating system.
We, at Our Savior’s, realize that we are not alone in facing this challenge. In fact, many of you reading this article have a similar challenge with the church building that holds your worship on Sunday morning.
And I would submit to you, ladies and gentlemen of the jury, that as we collectively address these concerns to our church buildings we must never forget what takes place for the people inside those buildings: that the forgiveness of sins is preached and received, that hope is proclaimed, that service is rendered to a hurting community, and love is modeled to a broken and fractured world, this is after all “the church.” Or to put it in Grandma’s vernacular: “Open the door… see all the people.”
In closing I am humbled that as I am writing this article to make the editors deadline for the paper, not once, not twice, but three times I have been “interrupted” by people in need of various material and spiritual support.
In my more cynical moments I am tempted to respond: “Don’t bother me now I have to finish this article on how God is calling us to help others!”
But convicted by my own hypocrisy I find the time and the resources to respond: a filled gas tank to make a doctor appointment in Duluth; listening to a recovering chemically addicted mother of two trying to get her life back together; getting a homeless person connected with the St. Louis County Coordinated Entry System; and through it all I hear the tender voice of my Grandmother: “Open the door… see all the people.”
Pastor Kevin C. Olson
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
