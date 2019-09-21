In the course of life and ministry I’ve seen numerous devices to monitor a person’s health, and experienced a few myself. Many people use devices to check their blood pressure or blood sugar on a regular basis. Other vital functions of the body may be tested or monitored by medical professionals during routine doctor visits or on occasions when there is a health problem.
Certain tests may be conducted periodically because, even if I don’t feel any symptoms, that doesn’t mean all of my systems are functioning perfectly. Left unchecked, mild blood pressure or blood sugar issues could turn into something much more serious in the future if I don’t adjust my lifestyle now. And even if a person does use a blood glucose meter or blood pressure monitor at home, those devices need to be checked to see if they are accurate. If your device is inaccurate, you may be fooled into thinking you are healthier than you actually are. Since the devices in hospitals and clinics are carefully calibrated to a precise standard, your doctor may ask you to bring in your device to be compared to that true standard.
While thinking about these physical issues recently I noticed that the same principles hold true with regard to one’s spiritual life. The only way to know if one is spiritually healthy is to evaluate or monitor oneself in a proper way. Some people never give a thought to their spiritual condition – they aren’t concerned about their soul, or eternity, or God, so they choose to ignore the whole matter. Some people do give consideration to matters of the soul, but they evaluate their condition based on their personal feelings. Just like the people who say “I feel OK, so why bother ever going to a doctor?”, there are people would say “I feel good about myself, so why bother going to church or reading the Bible?” Then there are those people who are concerned about their soul, but choose to evaluate themselves by things other than the Word of God. They think religious traditions and rituals are the accurate way to assess themselves, even though many such things are not even found in the Bible. Their religion is not properly calibrated by God’s standard.
The Bible, God’s Word, is the only divine standard by which to evaluate one’s beliefs and spiritual condition. We cannot rely on our feelings or opinions. Proverb 16:25 says, “There is a way that seems right to a man, But its end is the way of death.” The Bible also tells us that because our hearts are inherently sinful, we can easily deceive ourselves into believing we are acceptable in the eyes of God – “The heart is deceitful above all things and desperately wicked, who can know it?” (Jer. 17:9). God says we are wrong to evaluate our spiritual condition based on how we compare to other people. Second Corinthians 10:12 says, “... But they, measuring themselves by themselves, and comparing themselves among themselves, are not wise.”
There is not enough room in this article for me to elaborate, but let me encourage you to look up what the Bible has to say about Christ’s offer of eternal life. It tells us that Christ died for sinners (Romans 5:8) because every person is a sinner (Romans 3:23) facing eternal death (Romans 6:23). Though Christ died for all sinners, we remain condemned unless a person receives eternal life through faith in Christ alone (John 3:16-18). Therefore Christ lovingly urges us to believe and call upon Him to receive salvation (Romans 10:9-13). There is no other way of salvation (Acts 4:12). If you will evaluate and respond to your spiritual condition on the basis of God’s heart monitor, the Bible, Christ can give you a spiritual “clean bill of health!”
Pastor Greg Stevens
First Baptist Church
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.