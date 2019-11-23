What does the word magnify mean? It may mean one of two things: “To make something look bigger than it is,” or “To see something bigger than it is.” So, in view of understanding what the word magnify can mean, what is your view of God? Is He made out to be bigger, stronger and better than what He truly is, or is God as big, strong, powerful, mighty, just, merciful, gracious, and loving as the Bible says? The Bible clearly tells us how great God truly is and all of it is 100 percent true. But what really matters is what you believe.
So do you believe God is everything the Bible says, or do you believe He exists but isn’t everything the Bible says, or do you believe He doesn’t exist at all. Everyone in the entire world falls into one of these three categories. A.W Tozer said, “What comes into our minds when we think about God is the most important thing about us.” I agree with this statement. What I see changing on the Iron Range is a great and wonderful thing. People are waking up to the fact that God is as great as He says He is through His word the Bible. When we have a small view of God, we believe He can only do so much. He can be only trusted so much. We are on shaky ground when we partially believe in the truths of God and partially believe in our own ability. What I have witnessed in the past few years in Hibbing and the on the Iron Range is people are choosing to put their full trust in who God is and God is bringing new life and hope to the people of the Iron Range. This is a great thing to see.
Psalm 34:1-9 says, “1 I will bless the LORD at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth. 2 My soul will make its boast in the LORD; The humble will hear it and rejoice. 3 O magnify the LORD with me, and let us exalt His name together. 4 I sought the LORD, and He answered me, and delivered me from all my fears. 5 They looked to Him and were radiant, and their faces will never be ashamed. 6 This poor man cried, and the LORD heard him and saved him out of all his troubles. 7 The angel of the LORD encamps around those who fear Him, and rescues them. 8 O taste and see that the LORD is good; How blessed is the man who takes refuge in Him! 9 O fear the LORD, you His saints; For to those who fear Him there is no want.”
So, church, let us join in magnifying the Lord and let’s embark on asking God to bring revival to the Iron Range. This is all for the Glory of God. Take your rightful place and impact the world and let your light shine! We must not underestimate what God can do here! I say, no longer will I believe the false premise that God can’t change the Iron Range. I say, Jesus Is Changing The Iron Range. I am seeing it every day. Don’t lose heart, church, fight the good fight! Magnify the Lord! God, we cry out and ask for your help, in Jesus name I pray. Amen.
I encourage you to listen to the song, Magnify, by, We are Messengers,
Have a great week my fellow Iron Rangers.
Chris Champion
North Star Church
of Hibbing
