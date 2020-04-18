As I write this, I feel the weight that is burdening almost all of us these days. God is good, but in life, and all throughout Scripture, good people went through many hardships, some of them being very severe. I want to encourage you with several truths found in Psalm 91. The Psalmist starts out with “He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadows of the Almighty.” God calls us to abide in Him, with the promise that He is with us in a close personal way. Truths like that give me such peace in a chaotic and fallen world. In another place, the Psalmist states “Surely He shall deliver you from the snare of the fowler, and from the perilous pestilence.” We need to be wise, and to work as a nation to defeat this awful virus, but I also stand on, and pray God’s promises over myself, over my family. and over our nation. In another place, it says “You will not be afraid of the terror by night, nor the arrow that flies by day; nor the pestilence that walks in darkness; nor the destruction that lays waste at noonday,” Now, there are many healthy fears. I fear putting my hand on a hot stove. I also fear petting a rattlesnake, but there are many fears that can perilize our lives, steal our faith, and leave us in a place of panic and despair. I want the truths of God’s Word, and the help of God in those places. Further along it says “Because you have made the Lord Who is my refuge, even the Most High, your dwelling place; no evil shall befall you, nor shall any plague come near your dwelling.” I long to dwell in my God. Now, I am sure that I do not do it perfectly, but it is my heart’s desire. I know that when I am in my office on the end of the dock at my cabin, with the warm sun baking my body, and the gentle breeze fanning my face, I am at such peace, that I do not want to leave that spot. Sometimes, I even nod off for a short snooze. The grace of God manifests to me in the beauty and blessings of nature. I love being in a sea of people (but am not being able to do that at this time)but I love being in a forest of trees just as much. The beauty of each tree, and all the critters around bless me and speak to my heart very deeply and powerfully. The last number of verses share “Because he has set his love upon me, therefore I will deliver him. I will set him on high because he has known My name. He shall call upon me, and I will answer him, I will be with him in trouble. I will deliver him and honor him. With long life, I will satisfy him, and show him My salvation.”I love to read, meditate on, and pray the promises of God. People often ask me,,,”How should I pray?” I respond by telling them to find places in scripture that are very meaningful to you, and pray scripture. When we do that, we are taking God’s Words, and praying them back to the Father in Heaven in the name of Jesus. I feel the presence of God when I do that, I am inspired in my prayers when I do that, and a faith grips my heart that brings me into the presence of my God. These are trying, and uncertain times, Dwell, and rest in God; allow the Bible to inspire you, and be your prayer book; be wise, but trust in the promises of our mighty God. May God bless and protect you, and your family. Lord, also bless, protect, and provide for all of our area churches. I spend time in prayer for our nation, our leaders, our area, my family, and every church in this area,
Pastor Rod Tuomi
Hibbing Christian
Assembly
