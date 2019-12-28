I guess that we are all sorting out our thoughts and calories after Christmas. During the last number of days, most people have seen a lot of gatherings, nice presents, family, friends, hugs, many delicious meals, too many cookies, Holiday traditions, ethnic goodies and meals, wrapping paper all over, and hopefully time in church to worship the Savior Who is the reason for the season. For some people, it has been a very hard Christmas. The past year has brought places of deep sorrow, or recent happenings have wounded them greatly. For me, I have had an amazing Christmas, but have grieved with a number of families, including part of my own family who have suffered deep losses in 2019. Many of us are still reflecting on the wonderful memories of this Christmas, maybe adjusting our diets for a spell to get back to a healthier routine, and looking forward to 2020. In a few days, we will be celebrating New Year’s Eve, and my prayer for you is that 2020 will be a blessed year from God in your life. I pray that you have a safe meaningful New Year’s Eve, and a wonderful New Year’s Day…maybe holding some more great fellowship, and meals to stand in line for! Scripture says “Therefore, when I was planning this, did I do it lightly? Or the things I plan, do I plan according to the flesh, that with me there should be yes, yes, and no, no? But as God is faithful, our word to you was not yes and no. For the Son of God, Jesus Christ, Who was preached among you by us--by me, Silvanus, and Timothy--was not yes and no, but in Him was yes. For all the promises of God in Him are yes, and in Him Amen, to the glory of God through us. Now He Who establishes us with you in Christ and has anointed us is God, Who also has sealed us and given us the Spirit in our hearts as a guarantee.” The promises of God are so important. His promises are found in that little Bible in our house that hopefully we are reading. If we have been blessed, we need to be thankful for the many places in Scripture that talk about God blessing us, and being thankful. If we have gone through difficult trials and deep valleys, we need to pray and meditate upon the many promises from God found in Scripture. As we approach 2020, we need to pray the many Scripture that put our lives, our families, and our future in God’s hands. Our hope is in our God. Scripture says “For we were saved in this hope, but hope that is seen is not hope; for why does one still hope for what he sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, we eagerly wait for it with perseverance.” The Bible calls Jesus our Lord “The Blessed Hope”! Then, there are the places and times where we pray, and pray, believe God, and trust in His Word, but things do not work out like we would want them to. These can be times of deep trial, and doubt can want to try to creep in. I often remember these words from Scripture “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, nor are your ways My ways, says the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are My ways higher than your ways, And My thoughts than your thoughts.” God is very good, but life can be very hard, and very disappointing. I can choose to go through the valleys, trials, disappointments, failures, and tears of life with God, or without God. If I can keep my eyes on Him, and trust that He does have everything under control, then I can the let this verse be a life controlling philosophy “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” May 2020 be a wonderful year, may the grace of God fill your life, and may His strength help rise you above all the deep hardships of this life.
Pastor Rod Tuomi
Hibbing Christian
Assembly
