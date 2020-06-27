As of this writing, the Hibbing Jubilee won’t be happening next month. It’s been postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I suppose that it may be postponed for quite a while. Who knows?
There is another Jubilee brewing these days, a different kind of Jubilee, a Jubilee that’s been postponed for centuries. This Jubilee doesn’t have a street dance, a parade, or kettle corn. I’m talking about the biblical year of the Jubilee.
In Leviticus 25:8-55, God instructs the people to observe the year of the Jubilee every 50 years, “proclaiming freedom throughout the land to all its inhabitants” (Lev. 25:10, Common English Bible). The year of the Jubilee was a time to set things right again. Everyone was supposed to return to their family land and to their extended families. Sounds like the Hibbing Jubilee, when generations that have moved away return home to reunite and celebrate, doesn’t it?
The biblical year of the Jubilee was a little different, though. People were able to return to their family lands because the family lands were first returned to them. If a family had fallen on hard times during the previous 50 years and had been forced to sell their land, then the possession of the land would revert back to them in the year of the Jubilee. If a person was in such desperate straits that they had to sell themselves into slavery just to get out of debt, then that person would be released from their servitude in the year of the Jubilee. The year of Jubilee was a reset for inequalities.
Jubilee began on the annual Day of Atonement (or Reconciliation) in recognition that God had never intended for inequalities to exist amongst the people. God had distributed the land so that each family had a plot of land to farm, to provide for themselves. Each person was created with the inherent dignity and freedom of a child of God. When that land or that freedom was taken away, God’s vision for the people became corrupted. Jubilee was meant to restore the community to God’s vision of equality and provision for all.
Jubilee isn’t just some Old Testament concept. In Luke 4:16-21, Jesus announces why he was sent by reading from the scroll of Isaiah: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because the Lord has anointed me. He has sent me to preach good news to the poor, to proclaim release to the prisoners and recovery of sight to the blind, to liberate the oppressed, and to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.” The year of the Lord’s favor refers to the year of the Jubilee. Jesus came proclaiming Jubilee, the restoration of God’s vision for a just and righteous society.
It’s way past time for our nation to set things right again. Last week marked the 155th observance of Juneteenth, when the news that slaves in the Southern states had been freed by Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was finally delivered to Texas. That message had been delayed for over two and a half years, but the promised freedom of the Emancipation Proclamation and the Thirteenth Amendment has never been truly delivered. Slavery took freedom and full personhood from enslaved Africans, and they have never been fully restored to the descendants of those slaves. Now, a nation demands a Jubilee that’s been postponed for too long. Let’s not delay the year of the Lord’s favor for another year. Now is the time to return what has been taken away, and to atone for so many years of injustices that violate God’s will. Let there be Jubilee.
Pastor Andy Petter
Wesley United Methodist Church
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.