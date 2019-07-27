It happened last Sunday about noon. My wife and I, her sister, and Pop, my wife’s 95- year-old father, were heading home from a wonderful family reunion held at a camp called Inspiration Point on Spitzer Lake in western Minnesota. I was driving with Pop in the front. His eyes looked closed, so I assumed he was sleeping. My wife and her sister were asleep in the back. I was fighting to stay awake. I knew that in just a few more miles I would be taking a fifteen-minute nap at the town of Akeley. Suddenly and simultaneously, I heard Pop call my name and felt his hand rapidly patting my right arm. I awakened just in time to see that I was in the oncoming lane and an oncoming car had just passed me on my right. An approaching pickup was beginning to swerve to my right to avoid a head on collision. Within a split second, I turned back into my lane and he then into his. We passed quickly without incident. I continued to drive, now fully awake, in a degree of shock, wondering “Wow! What just happened?
How do I interpret such a near death experience? I’ve gone over the experience many times since then with many “What ifs?” “What if there had been someone directly behind me?” “What if there had been less distance between the two oncoming vehicles?” “What if my father-in-law had been asleep?”
One thing is for sure, there is now a new dimension to my appreciation of him and a new addition of understanding to his own question, “At 95, what am I still doing here?” I really do attribute to him a very necessary part to the saving of our lives. As humans we tend to seek reason and purpose for what happens. There are those who would say I was just “lucky.” For believers, however, there is the belief of divine intervention and protection. Certainly, one who has faith in God and His word would interpret events totally differently from someone who doesn’t.
As a believer, I ponder the reason and purpose of it all. Personally, I’ve been made acutely aware of my mortality, and, therefore, charged with making the most of my time. Thankfulness abounds, and I’m intensely set on fulfilling what I believe is God’s purpose for my life.
For the believer, God is sovereign, the Ruler over all things (Ps. 103:19). He is over all and the Director of all. No matter what happens “His judgments are righteous” (Ps. 119:75). A believer’s call is to trust His name, His promises and His call as to their future, whether saved from an accident or not. It is to address WHATEVER comes in a state of peace and confidence. It is to trust that God has, is and will work “ALL THINGS together for good to those who love Him and are called according to His purpose” (Rom 8:28). For this believer, my peace, thankfulness and hope do not rest upon this life of change but rather in the eternal Life given some two thousand years ago by divine intervention and for my soul’s eternal protection. They rest upon what happened on a hill called Calvary and from a tomb now empty.
I now have a different take on the scripture in Psalms 127:2, “It is vain for you to rise up early, to retire late, to eat the bread of painful labors; for He gives to His beloved even in his sleep.”
Very thankful to submit this article,
Stacy Sikes
Church of Christ
