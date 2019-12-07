I love Christmas. I love everything at about it. The church services, the music, the decorations. I love hot cocoa, carols, Christmas trees, Christmas specials, candle light worships, family, togetherness, everything--, I love it. I remember as a child looking forward to Christmas Eve and I did what every kid my age did, I waited up for Santa Claus. Even though I was told I had to go to bed before he got there or there wouldn’t be any presents the next morning, I tried to wait for him anyway. But as I grew up, I also knew that Christmas was about far more than Santa and his elves. It was about Jesus. And so, I began to enjoy another kind of waiting. A more contemplative waiting for the day we celebrate the birth of our Savior.
There are some terrible misconceptions surrounding the true meaning of the season. To many it is all about money, commercialism, and greed. Others see it as a time for parties, meals, and get-togethers. Many children know Christmas only as a time for Santa, Frosty the snowman, and Rudolph The Red-nosed Reindeer. As a result, many people have no idea what the true meaning of Christmas is. Like many, I was offended that so many people enjoy the holidays without any reference to Jesus.
“Jesus is the Reason for the Season,” You have no doubt heard that reminder. Jesus is the real reason for all the celebrating and joy, He is the reason for the festive Christmas season.
But in the Bible, God presents a different view of Christmas. God gives us the true reason for the season. And, while Jesus is the reason we celebrate the season, in a very real sense, WE are the reason for the season!
Jesus is the reason for celebrating the season, but you have to remember that Jesus was not born for Himself or His own personal gain...He was born for you. All that He did on earth, His birth, His life, death, and resurrection were for you, not for Himself or the angels or some animals somewhere, it was all for you. In the eyes of Jesus, He isn’t the reason for the season. You are. Don’t misunderstand; I’m not proclaiming you the center of the universe. I’m saying that it is our sin that made Christmas necessary. I’m saying if you were the only person on the face of this planet that needed saving, Jesus still would’ve come down to earth that first Christmas morning to redeem your soul.
Martin Luther would often say that the manger and the cross are made of the same wood. They are both made by wood stained with the blood of the sin and disobedience of God’s creatures. They are also stained with the sweat and tears of a God who cares about His creation. His care is shown in His sending His Son, Jesus, to close the gap of distance and separation between Him and creatures
God gave us the greatest gift that any of us could ever have and that was His Son. God gave us the gift of forgiveness. Jesus was born and lived so that He could offer Himself as a sacrifice for our sin, the ultimate act of love. What a wonderful gift that we have been given. So, celebrate this wonderful gift this season, it is the source of our joy, but as you celebrate remember you are the reason this gift was given and thank God that He loved you enough to give this gift to you.
Rev. Tim Yearyean
Grace Lutheran Church
