Question that we often ask ourselves is how and what we are supposed to do to become a better person. The answer is simple. We need to reexamine ourselves, to stop judging others, to help where we can, and to love our neighbor as ourselves. For if we do not respect and appreciate our neighbors and friends, automatically we are not respecting God, because we are all Gods children and we are all created as an image of God.
It has always been, brothers and sisters, easier for man to condemn his brother, than to deal with his own actions. We read in the Holy Gospel “You can see the speck in your friend’s eye, but you don’t notice the plank in your own eye.” (Luke 6:41) Thinking about it, I found myself that I was in the past, and to be honest, still sometimes or once in a while practicing this. It is easy to condemn someone for their sin, or some act or opinion that we do not support, which appears gigantic in our eyes, but at the same time we may be doing something ten times worse than that, and not even recognize it as a sinful act. We somehow find a way to justify our own actions.
In today’s world, more than ever before, preoccupied with us and our careers, problems and thoughts, we are forgetting about God and those around us. How many times out of our heart have gushed poisonous remarks of impatience, malicious joy and sarcasm, not just towards complete stranger, but toward our loved ones too. And how many times have we tried to force the world into being something that suits us? This is our favorite thing to do. Somehow, we convinced ourselves that it is easier to change everyone around us, or if you wish, the whole world, instead of putting focus on us, and start from us, changing us to be a better person.
For many today, the flame of faith and love has been extinguished for all but themselves. Why is it like that? It is because we do not feel the presence of the One who for us people, and for our salvation, came down from heaven. A month ago, we celebrated His birthday for this world, and it just seems that really fast we forgot that He is here with us, that He is always present, He inspires all of us and waits at the end of the road. Obviously, this is all truth only if we believe and want that, only if we want His presence around us. If we do not want Him, He will leave us alone respecting our decision. And this is where we can see how much God loves us, even though He created us, He is Almighty, He gave us our free will and freedom to decide how close we want Him in our life. This is where we have to be wise, and to make wise decisions. Because life without Christ, careless life, even though it seems appealing in the begging, especially to the younger generations, it is life without purpose, life in darkness, life filled with emptiness, and at the end life that leaves many essential questions unanswered.
On us here lies a great responsibility how in the ocean of indifference toward faith and God we can preserve our faith, how by personal example we can reveal to others the beauty of life in God.
Fr. Milos Zivkovic,
parish priest
St. Basil of Ostrog
Orthodox Church in
Chisholm
