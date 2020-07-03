We yearn for it and when it is finally ours, we find that there is responsibility to that freedom.
At times it seems that we are afraid of freedom. The Israelites raced to freedom behind Moses, only to want to slink back to Egypt when the going got tough, because freedom involves change. We tend to find comfort in our past, even though it may have been unhappy. Apparently, we were “comfortably” unhappy! Years ago, I was given some wise advice: Use the past as a ladder, not as a crutch! So how do we embrace the future? We put the Holy Spirit in the driver’s seat!
A lot of life’s decisions are perspective; What are we willing to fight for? Would it be worth dying for? As I reflected on this thought, I realized that there were few things that I felt were worth dying for, and there were many things that were mere irritations that could fade away and wouldn’t make a bit of difference in this world.
I heard about a couple missionaries in a war-ravished country. There was unrest and the authorities came to their door and gave them two hours to get ready to leave. They were told they could bring 200 lbs. of belongings with them. They had accumulated many treasures that they had hoped to bring home with them some day. The couple bickered as they hastily went through their “things’ and soon the authorities were back and asked where their stuff was, and they pointed to their bags. The police looked beyond their luggage to their three children. “How much do the children weigh?” the men asked. The two missionaries looked at each other, grabbed their children and never looked back at the belongings that were so important to them just a few minutes ago.
What is worth fighting for? Or a different perspective: Fight the fights that need fighting.
English philosopher G. K. Chesterton put it this way: “The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.”
John 8:32 tells us: And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free. Jesus said: “I am the way, the TRUTH and the life”. The truth he shows us, is to love God and love our neighbor……..as our self. This is the truth that will set us free!
Are we listening? Are our ears open to the voice of The Holy Spirit? Solomon’s son Rehoboam had a golden opportunity to take wise advice from the elders who had served his father. 1 Kings 12:8 tells us……..but he ignored the advice of the older men and went instead to the young men who had grown up with him and who were now his advisers…….and his story did not end well.
How many of us would be like Solomon and ask for wisdom over anything else in this world of endless riches? Wisdom comes from listening, from experience, from time. There are no shortcuts with time.
Many on this earth have found freedom in The Serenity Prayer credited to Reinhold Niebuhr:
God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; Courage to change the things I can; and wisdom to know the difference. Living one day at a time; Enjoying one moment at a time; Accepting hardships as the pathway to peace; Taking, as He did, this sinful world as it is, not as I would have it; Trusting that He will make all things right if I surrender to His Will; So that I may be reasonably happy in this life and supremely happy with Him forever and ever in the next. Amen.
Such wise words. As I turned the calendar this week, more wise advice jumped out at me: It’s not what you look at that matters. It is what you see. Celebrate that in your lives!
Pastor Diane Bolles, Pengilly & Nashwauk United Methodist Churches
